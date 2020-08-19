12 killed, 26 injured in Buner, Nowshera road accidents

DAGGAR: Twelve persons, including six women, were killed and 26 others injured in two road mishaps in Buner and Nowshera districts on Tuesday

Officials and locals said a pickup truck carrying 26 passengers from the Torani area of Shangla was on its way to Sawarai in Buner district when it fell into a ditch in Chalandrai area while negotiating a sharp turn. As a result, seven persons died on the spot and 19 others injured.

The locals and Rescue 1122 officials shifted the injured to the hospitals. The police officials identified the dead as Parwana, Jalab, Sher Rehman, Irshad, Zaiba, Rahila and Bakht Zamina.

The injured included Irshad, Lal Meena, Saddam, Fehmida, Ayaz, Neshal, Sania, Sabir Rehman, Huzzaifa, Fayyaz, Iqrar, Abdullah, Abdur Rahim, Said Fareen. Seven of the injured were shifted to Peshawar owing to their precarious condition.

Medical Superintendent, RC Diwana Baba, Dr Harindar and MS Daggar Hospital Dr Ayub said an emergency was declared in both the health facilities. Meanwhile, Five persons, including a woman, were killed and seven others injured when a passenger bus skidded off the Motorway near Akbarpura on Tuesday morning.

Officials of the Rescue 1122 said the bus skidded off the Motorway near Camp Koroona in Nowshera early in the morning. The official said five people, including a woman, died and seven others wounded. The injured were taken to the hospital in Peshawar. The officials said ambulances and heavy machinery reached the place soon after the accident.