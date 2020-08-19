Mossad spy chief visits UAE for security talks

DUBAI: Israel’s Mossad spy agency chief Yossi Cohen visited the United Arab Emirates for security talks, Emirati state media reported, only days after the countries agreed to establish diplomatic ties. The head of Israel´s foreign intelligence service discussed “cooperation in the fields of security” with the UAE´s national security advisor, Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in Abu Dhabi, reported the official WAM news agency. “The two sides discussed prospects for cooperation in the fields of security as well as exchanged points of view on regional developments and on issues of common interest” including efforts to contain COVID-19, the report said. As part of the landmark deal, the Jewish state agreed to suspend the annexation of occupied West Bank territories, although PM Benjamin Netanyahu said the plan was not off the table in the long run. Trump said leaders from the two countries would sign the historic agreement at the White House in the coming weeks.

Israel warns Hamas: Israel warned Hamas Tuesday it was risking “war” by failing to stop incendiary balloon attacks from Gaza, as fuel shortages in the Palestinian enclave caused by Israel´s blockade caused widespread blackouts. Israel´s army earlier on Tuesday said its fighter jets had hit underground Hamas infrastructure, and linked the strikes to “explosive and arson balloons launched” from Gaza.