close
Wed Aug 19, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
NR
News Report
August 19, 2020

Boon for Israel defence industries as UAE thirsts for weapons

National

NR
News Report
August 19, 2020

DUBAI: Israeli defence firms said the UAE-Israel normalisation deal is likely to lead to an increase in the sale of arms, cybersecurity and command-and-control systems to Gulf states, a recent report said, foreign media reported. According to Israeli media reports, the area Israel stands to gain the most economically from UAE ties is defence and cybersecurity. With an estimated annual defence budget of $23 billion, the UAE is an ideal partner with "deep pockets and an authoritarian regime that can make quick decisions on arms purchases," the report cited Israeli defence sources saying.

Latest News

More From Pakistan