Boon for Israel defence industries as UAE thirsts for weapons

DUBAI: Israeli defence firms said the UAE-Israel normalisation deal is likely to lead to an increase in the sale of arms, cybersecurity and command-and-control systems to Gulf states, a recent report said, foreign media reported. According to Israeli media reports, the area Israel stands to gain the most economically from UAE ties is defence and cybersecurity. With an estimated annual defence budget of $23 billion, the UAE is an ideal partner with "deep pockets and an authoritarian regime that can make quick decisions on arms purchases," the report cited Israeli defence sources saying.