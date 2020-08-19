Mandviwalla meets PBIT chairman

Islamabad : Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla has said that Punjab Board of Investment has done a great job in facilitating and helping businessmen who wanted to invest in Punjab. In a meeting with the Chairman of the Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan, Saleem Mandviwalla noted that Punjab Board of Investment, in the leadership of the present chairman has attained new records in serving the needs of the investors, says a press release

He highly praised the efforts PBIT made in setting up of Special Economic Zones in different regions of the province and for adopting several other business-friendly measures. Saleem Mandviwalla also noted and applauded PBIT’s idea of setting up ‘facilitation centers’ for the investors. He was of the view that these centers will eliminate many hurdles, or at least significantly cut down a lot of difficulties, which the investors may have faced in the absence of these help-centers.

Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan speaking on this occasion pointed out that, only because of some sensible policies adopted by the government to protect its people from large-scale spread of coronavirus, Pakistan has been successful in dodging all forecasts and worst-case scenarios. It is the result of an extraordinarily successful handling of the pandemic by our government that our markets, shops, offices and factories are once again open.