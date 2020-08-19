JVs to improve economy: SAARC

LAHORE: South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) President Iftikhar Ali Malik on Tuesday said it was the right time to do more joint ventures in all sectors of the economy to drive for social development in South Asia.

Malik said there was a need to strengthen regional trade and economic cooperation among the SAARC countries. “This is the era of information technology; therefore, we have to develop IT connection with the regional countries.”

The SAARC president said that there was a dire need to focus on agro-based technical training, as Pakistan was behind in this particular area as compared to other countries.

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said there was a need to create a regional energy market, including a SAARC power grid and SAARC market for electricity trade along with other energy sources such as oil and gas, and particularly renewable energy technologies.

He said there was a need to create a regional energy market, including a SAARC power grid and SAARC market for electricity trade along with other energy sources such as oil and gas, and particularly renewable energy technologies.