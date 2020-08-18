No one can damage cause of Al-Quds: Sirajul Haq

LAHORE:JI ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has alleged that some ministers have started counting ‘merits’ of Israel after the UAE’s decision to establish diplomatic relations with the Zionist state.

It seemed government was waiting for some signals from somewhere to jump into the move as made by the Gulf country, he said in a statement from Mansoorah on Monday. But, he warned, the rulers must keep in their minds that Pakistani nation would never allow them to damage the cause of Al-Quds. He said if Islamabad retreated today from free-Palestine-from-Zionist-regime cause then it could also make escape from Kashmir cause in future.

Therefore, he added, the government ministers and some secular lobbies must stop making rhetoric on the matters related to the ideology of Pakistan. He said troika of India,

Israel and America could never succeed in their mission to damage and capture the resources of Muslim world if Ummah created unity in its ranks.

Meanwhile, JI naib ameer Liaqat Baloch said PTI government disappointed the masses as it destroyed the economy and collapsed every institution. He said unemployment and inflation made it impossible for a common man to afford one time meal in day.

He said education and health sectors were on the verge of collapse. He said loadshedding issue was turning into worst as rural areas of Sindh and its capital were under worst power crisis. He said a weak and incapable government which was imposed on the country was unable to resolve these crises.