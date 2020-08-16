Pensioners to get pension at home from Sept 1: Zulfi

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari Saturday announced that from September 1, pensions will be delivered to the elderly at home.

Zulfi Bukhari along with Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain inaugurated the field office of Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) in Pind Dadan Khan. Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Zulfi Bokhari said that Rs30 billion had been collected during last three months. “Now, anyone who does work could get himself registered with EOBI to get benefits,” he said. He said that now even the freelance journalists, women and labourers could be registered with EOBI. A summary in this regard had been sent to the Ministry of Law and Justice for approval, he maintained. Fawad Chaudhry said the prime minister’s policy prefers welfare of workers and the poor. “We have fulfilled the promises we made in the elections and there is no leader like Imran Khan,” he said.