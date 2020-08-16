All resources being used for peace: Basharat

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat has said all resources are being used for peace and eradication of sectarianism during Muharram.

He was chairing the seventh review meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order at the Civil Secretariat here on Saturday. In the meeting, commissioners, RPOs and district officers of Sargodha and Faisalabad divisions gave a video link briefing on the steps taken for Muharram. The cabinet committee sought suggestions from scholars of both the divisions and members of the District Peace Committees.

Provincial Ministers Taimur Ahmad Khan, Ansar Majeed Niazi, Sabteen Khan, additional chief secretary home, IG Punjab, additional IG Special Branch, Additional IG CTD and other officers were present.

Raja Basharat said that those who spread objectionable content on the social media do not deserve any concession. Crackdown on such people has started.

He directed the management of both the divisions to ensure strict implementation of security plan and corona SOPs during religious processions and gatherings.

He said that on the direction of the chief minister, the members of the cabinet committee would visit the province during Muharram to review security arrangements.

The scholars of all the schools participating in the meeting expressed their determination that they would fight against all forms of sectarianism and religious hatred.

They thanked the Punjab government for convening the meetings in time and holding consultations with them.