Corona controlled by true national response: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa spoke to Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, on Saturday to discuss the coronavirus situation and the resumption of the polio vaccination campaign in Pakistan.

Gates in his phone call conveyed his appreciation for the Pakistan Army for supporting the national polio drive and ensuring proper reach and coverage. The army chief said it was a national cause and national effort for a polio-free Pakistan. “Credit goes to grassroots workers including mobile teams, law enforcement agencies and healthcare representatives,” the army chief was quoted as saying by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The two also discussed the efforts needed to effectively conduct the polio campaign amidst theCOVID-19 pandemic.

“Mr Gates also appreciated Pakistan’s success against COVID-19 despite resource constraints. The COAS attributed the success to a true national response executed through the mechanism of NCOC which allowed optimisation of resources,” the military’s media wing said.

It added, “Mr Gates reiterated The Gates Foundation ongoing commitment to fight pandemics around the world and to support Pakistan in its goals of ending polio and improving health for every child.” A nationwide polio immunisation campaign was launched in the country on Thursday from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to vaccinate 34 million children under the age of five in 130 districts across the country.