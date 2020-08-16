Chinese national injured in knife attack

A Chinese national was injured after another Chinese man attacked him with knife in Defence Housing Authority on Saturday.

According to police, 33-year-old Hujin, son of Hujin Shuang, was stabbed and injured by Cinwin Xing on Khayaban-e-Shujaat in Phase VI within the jurisdiction of the Darakhshan police station. The suspect escaped after the attack.

They said the suspect called the victim at a petrol pump and stabbed him after an exchange of hot words apparently over a monetary dispute. Both the injured and the suspect work at Port Qasim. Police have registered an FIR under section 324/34 against the suspect and started an investigation.

Woman comits suicide

A woman who recently got a divorce apparently ended her life at her house in the Landhi area on Saturday.

Responding to information, police and rescuers reached the property and carried the deceased to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center for medico-legal formalities. She was identified as 32-year-old Rabia.

According to SHO Gulzar Tunio, the woman had got a divorce from her husband, Imtiaz, about 10 days ago. This was Rabia’s second marriage while she had a son with her first husband.