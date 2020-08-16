Four more die of COVID-19, another 272 infected

The novel coronavirus claimed four more lives in Sindh during last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 2,317, and infected 272 others raising the total number of cases so far to 125,904.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said this in his daily COVID-19 report on Saturday.

The CM said that the 272 new cases were diagnosed after 9,774 samples were tested, which constituted a three per cent detection rate.

He added that 400 more patients had recovered overnight, lifting the number of patients recovered so far to 119,425 that constituted a 95 per cent recovery rate.

According to the CM, 4,162 patients are currently under treatment, including 3,766 in home isolation, eight at the isolation centres and 388 in different hospitals. The condition of 254 patients was stated to be critical and 36 patients had been put onto ventilators, he said.

Shah explained that of the 272 new cases, 117 were detected from Karachi. They included 31 from District East, 28 from District West, 23 from District Central, 18 from District Korangi, 12 from District Malir and five from District West.

Meanwhile, Khairpur has 20 news cases, Kashmore 19, Hyderabad 18, Thatta 15, Ghotki seven, Jacobabad, Shikarpur and Sujawal five each, Tando Mohammad Khan four, Badin, Jamshoro, Mirpurkhas, Naushehro Feroz, Sanghar, Sukkur and Tando Allahyar three each, Larkana two, and Kamber-Shahdadkot, Matiari, Shaheed Benazirabad and Umerkot had one new case each.