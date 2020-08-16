close
Sun Aug 16, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
August 16, 2020

Murder accused arrested

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
August 16, 2020

LAHORE : Misri Shah investigation police Saturday claimed to have arrested two murder accused.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Asfand and Umar. The prime suspect, Asfand, had an impending property dispute with his uncle Shahzad Baig, 50.

He shot at and injured his uncle with the help of his friend Umar a few days back. The victim was admitted to Mayo Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Latest News

More From Lahore