Murder accused arrested

LAHORE : Misri Shah investigation police Saturday claimed to have arrested two murder accused.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Asfand and Umar. The prime suspect, Asfand, had an impending property dispute with his uncle Shahzad Baig, 50.

He shot at and injured his uncle with the help of his friend Umar a few days back. The victim was admitted to Mayo Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.