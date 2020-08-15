Pak Independence Day: Held Srinagar erupts with fireworks, slogans

HELD SRINAGAR: In the Indian illegally-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the people took to the streets and fired firecrackers in held Srinagar and many other places across the territory to celebrate Pakistan’s Independence Day on Friday.

The people including youth defying restrictions imposed by the authorities came on the streets to commemorate the Independence Day of Pakistan.

Besides using firecrackers, the people on the occasion shouted slogans like “We are Pakistanis, Pakistan is ours,” “Long live Pakistan” and “We want freedom”. Pertinently, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference had asked the Kashmiri people to celebrate Pakistan’s Independence Day as Thanksgiving Day, today.