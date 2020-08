Wiegman to replace Neville as England Women boss

LONDON: Sarina Wiegman will take over as England Women head coach on a four-year deal from September 2021, the Football Association has announced.

The current Holland boss will succeed Phil Neville, whose contract ends in July next year.Wiegman will manage England’s campaigns for the home European Championship in 2022, the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, and the Euros in 2025.

The 50-year-old will take charge of the Lionesses after honouring her commitment to lead the Dutch at the Olympics next summer.Wiegman said: “I’m delighted and honoured to join England Women next year. England is the cradle of football and the major developments in women’s football globally over recent years have been led by the FA.

“I’m very much looking forward to contributing my experience and expertise to this ambitious team.“The ride with the Oranje Lionesses has been amazing so far, but we haven’t reached our final destination yet. There are two more goals: qualifying for the Euros in 2022 and challenging at the Olympics next summer. “That would be a fitting completion for me of everything we’ve strived to achieve in women’s football in my home country.”

Under Wiegman, Holland won the 2017 European Championship as hosts and reached the World Cup final last year, where they were beaten 2-0 by the USA.