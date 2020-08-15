Efforts on to make country welfare state: CM Mahmood Khan

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Friday said the government was striving under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan to make the country a welfare state as per the vision of the founders of the country.

He was speaking at an event, which was organised at the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines in connection with the Independence Day celebrations. He hoisted the national flag to mark the occasion. Besides Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Local Government Kamran Bangash, Minister for Culture and Labour Shaukat Yousafzai, members of the KP Assembly from Peshawar, other government functionaries also attended the event. The KP government was taking steps to make the province a hub of local and international tourism, he added.

Later, he laid a wreath on the monument of police martyrs and offered Fateha for departed souls. A contingent of police saluted the national flag followed by national anthem by the police band. The chief minister greeted the nation and said that Pakistan came into being as a result of the tireless struggle and unprecedented sacrifices of the Muslims of the subcontinent. He added that it was the individual and collective responsibility of all the people to strengthen and develop Pakistan into a great country.

Meanwhile, the national flag-hoisting ceremony was also arranged at the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) to mark the 73rd Independence Day. SCCI President Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz hoisted the national flag. The chamber executive members, Ihsanullah, Nisarullah Khan, Rashid Iqbal Siddique, Mazharul Haq, Ishtiaq Muhammad along with representatives of the business community and staff were present on the occasion.

The participants offered prayers for integrity, solidarity and sustainable peace of the country, especially economic stability. Maqsood Pervaiz expressed concern over the Indian atrocities against innocent Kashmiris and state terrorism of the Indian armed forces in occupied Kashmir. The SCCI chief said August 14 reminded us of the commitment to give sacrifices for economic development, stability and peace and prosperity of the country. He said the country would be put on the path of development and sustainable progress by following teachings of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.