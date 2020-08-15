Celebrations at PIMS

Islamabad:The Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) organized a flag-hoisting and tree plantation ceremony in connection with Independence Day celebrations.

Doctors, nurses, paramedics, and staff of PIMS participated in the celebrations, which were led by the hospital’s Executive Director Dr. Ansar and Joint ED Dr. Minhaj us Siraj. Dr. Ansar hoisted the national flag. A sampling was also planted. Special prayers were offered for the solidarity of Pakistan, followed by a cake-cutting ceremony.