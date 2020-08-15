close
Sat Aug 15, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
August 15, 2020

Celebrations at PIMS

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
August 15, 2020

Islamabad:The Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) organized a flag-hoisting and tree plantation ceremony in connection with Independence Day celebrations.

Doctors, nurses, paramedics, and staff of PIMS participated in the celebrations, which were led by the hospital’s Executive Director Dr. Ansar and Joint ED Dr. Minhaj us Siraj. Dr. Ansar hoisted the national flag. A sampling was also planted. Special prayers were offered for the solidarity of Pakistan, followed by a cake-cutting ceremony.

