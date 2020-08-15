Project for rural women launched

Lahore:Punjab Minister for Women Development Ashifa Riaz Fatyana inaugurated a project “Kisan ki Beti” via video link on Independence Day to communicate information about effective business education programmes related to enterprise development.

Major aim of the project is to improve the living standards of rural women through skill development, to setup a platform for rural women to earn in four ways; through certified vocational courses, by selling their own local brands as entrepreneurs, link them with local markets, providing access to online selling especially agriculture-based products and engage them in agriculture activities like farm-fresh supply, sustainable food supply, kitchen gardening and organic cosmetology. It will reach out to 15,000 families and more than 30,000 young females living in rural areas. The pilot project will be implemented from September 2020 to December 2020 in three districts i.e. Toba Tek Singh, Sahiwal and Jhang. The first phase from Jan 2021 to December 2021 will focus on 20 districts and will be handled by Community Development Foundation, Shahid javed Burki Institute of Public Policy at Netsol (BIPP) and other partners.

The programme was launched in collaboration with Women Economic Development Initiative Punjab, Punjab Women Development Department, Dukhtran-e-Pakistan, Agri Byt, All Pakistan Kisan Ittehad, Centre for Security and Disaster Management have also collaboration on the project.