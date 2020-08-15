Change of guards at Iqbal’s mausoleum

The celebrations of the 73rd Independence Day dawned with salute of 21 guns in the provincial capital. A prestigious change of guard ceremony was held at mausoleum of Allama Iqbal (RA) in Hazuri Bagh. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army assumed the charge of guards at Mazar-e-Iqbal. The ceremonial guard mounting was followed by General Officer Commanding (GOC) 10 Infantry Division, Lahore Major General Muhammad Aniq-ur-Rehman Malik. He laid wreath to pay homage, offered Fateha and recorded his impressions in the visitors’ book.