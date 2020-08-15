Change of guards at Iqbal’s mausoleum

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The celebrations of the 73rd Independence Day dawned with salute of 21 guns in the provincial capital. A prestigious change of guard ceremony was held at mausoleum of Allama Iqbal (RA) in Hazuri Bagh. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army assumed the charge of guards at Mazar-e-Iqbal. The ceremonial guard mounting was followed by General Officer Commanding (GOC) 10 Infantry Division, Lahore Major General Muhammad Aniq-ur-Rehman Malik. He laid wreath to pay homage, offered Fateha and recorded his impressions in the visitors’ book.