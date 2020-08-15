Independence leaders paid homage

LAHORE:Educational institutions of the provincial metropolis celebrated Independence Day with national fervour and zeal offering special prayers for the peace and prosperity of the country.

Punjab Governor/Chancellor Chaudhry Sarwar along with GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi and academic heads hoisted the national flag at the Government College University (GCU) Lahore. A limited number of faculty members, staff and students were in attendance. At the GCU ceremony tribute was also paid to frontline corona warriors especially doctors and paramedics.

Addressing the ceremony, Punjab governor reminded the people of occupied Kashmir who had been suffering at the hands of the Indian forces for the past many decades. The governor appreciated the work and efforts of the GCU vice-chancellor for the development of the university, and his active participation in the government’s awareness campaign against COVID-19. He said the government’s smart lockdown strategy had yielded excellent results. Prof Asghar Zaidi said Allama Iqbal's philosophy and Quaid-e-Azam's life served as beacons of light for the Muslim youth. He reiterated the commitment that he would leave no stone unturned for development of GCU in the realm of research and education. He called upon the GCU faculty and staff members to carry out their responsibilities honestly. A video message of Mushaal Mullick, wife of incarcerated Kashmiri Hurriyat leader, Yasin Malik, was also telecast on this occasion. The governor also inaugurated health centre besides planting a tree at the Bukhari Lawns.

Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad while addressing the flag-hoisting ceremony, said Pakistan’s future would be brighter than today.

The ceremony was organised at PU’s newly-built gate. Addressing the ceremony, Prof Niaz Ahmad said that we were thankful to our ancestors who made great efforts to gift us an independent country. He said under the leadership of Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, hundreds of thousands of Muslims sacrificed their lives and properties to establish Pakistan. He said our brothers in Occupied Kashmir were struggling to taste independence and they would also be free from the clutches of fascist India soon.

A flag-hoisting ceremony was also held at University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore. UET Lahore main campus was decorated with national flags, banners, and buntings. UET Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar inaugurated the ceremony by waving the national flag.

At main Campus of University of Education, Township, Lahore, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha hoisted the national flag. Addressing the gathering, the VC said independence was the greatest reward of Allah and we should be thankful to Him for this blessing. The national anthem was also played and special prayers were offered for the solidarity and prosperity of Pakistan. Besides flag-hoisting ceremonies, walks, seminars, national songs, music performances, debates and cake-cutting ceremonies featured the day at all UVAS campuses. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad hoisted the national flag while faculty membersand administrative staff attended in large numbers.

University of Management and Technology (UMT) also celebrated Independence Day. President UMT Ibrahim Hassan Murad hoisted the national flag along with Rector UMT, university staff and the faculty.

Speaking on the occasion, Ibrahim Murad said that Pakistan was the outcome of unforgettable and tireless struggle and dedication of our forefathers who paid a heavy price of lives and their assets to get us an independent homeland, Pakistan. Meanwhile, a flag-hoisting ceremony was also held at the Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore which was attended by Chairman Prof Riaz Ahmed Hashmi and staff of the Board.