NICVD in collaboration with Sindh Govt establishes new building at Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases - NICVD in collaboration with the Government of Sindh has established the new building of NICVD Hyderabad at Qasimabad, Wadhu Wah Road, Hyderabad to provide cardiology Services to the population of Sindh Province at their doorstep totally free of cost.

The soft opening of the new building of NICVD Hyderabad was performed by Executive Director of NICVD, Professor Nadeem Qamar on independence day.The NICVD Hyderabad is another milestone to serve the population of Sindh, with a vision to benefit patients with early and easy access to quality heart healthcare facilities.

The NICVD Hyderabad has world-class cardiac facilities included; 24/7 emergency service, Primary PCI, Angioplasty, Angiography, Echocardiography, adult & paeds cardiology, electrophysiology, consulting clinics, etc. The facility of cardiac surgery will be started very soon.***