Teenager, minor brother dead, three siblings hurt in road crash

A teenager and his four-year-old brother lost their lives, while his three other siblings were injured when their motorcycle was hit by a vehicle on the Native Jetty bridge on Friday.

Ironically, the boy named Omar, who was riding the motorbike, was only 15 years old. The driver who hit them fled the scene. The victims were moved to the Civil Hospital Karachi. The injured were identified as Abdul Hadi, 7, Afshan, 5, and Amuba, 7. The four-year-old deceased was Owais.

Their father, Noor Rahim, told media that his children were going for a picnic to the Sea View beach on the occasion of the Independence Day. Their home is situated in Baldia Town’s Swat Colony.

Two more dead

A man was run over by a vehicle within the remits of the Memon Goth police station. The deceased is yet to be identified. Separately, a motorcyclist, Sheru, son of Hussain, died when a trailer truck hit him on the Super Highway.