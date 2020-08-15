Only Sindh govt worked during rains, says Murtaza Wahab

Sindh government spokesman Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday said “only the provincial government was working during the recent rain emergency in Karachi” while those who were criticising the government were “in deep slumber”.

Barrister Wahab, who is also the adviser on law and environment to the CM, was talking to media persons at the inauguration of the Bahria Business School at the Bahria University. He said the lawmakers and the ministers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf were seen nowhere during the recent monsoon rains in Karachi and instead they were propagating on social media fake videos and pictures of the rain-related incidents. In the past, he said, President Dr Arif Alvi and PTI leader Haleem Adil Shaikh had come out in boats when just one-foot rainwater accumulated on roads in Karachi but now they were seen nowhere.

He advised the people who discussed the option of imposing the governor’s rule in Sindh to “better read the constitution”. “We have the due honour and respect for the judiciary but at the same time, the executive should be given respect in the same manner. Every institution should do its own work as the country will surely progress if we all do our work within the ambit of the constitution.” He said Lahore should also be handed over to the National Disaster Management Authority “given the plight of Punjab’s capital in recent rains”.