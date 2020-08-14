close
Fri Aug 14, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
August 14, 2020

Scrutiny body to submit PTI’s foreign funding report to ECP on 17th

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 14, 2020

ISLAMABAD: The scrutiny committee of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), formed to scrutinise bank accounts of PTI’s foreign funding, is set to submit its report to the ECP on August 17.

After meeting over 70 times, since it was formed in March 2018, the committee concluded scrutiny of PTI accounts as per instructions of ECP on an order of July 2020 to proceed further in the case.

The petitioner, Akbar S Babar, who had filed the foreign funding case against PTI in November 2014, alleging irregularities of about dollars 3 million in foreign funding, Thursday submitted in writing to the committee ‘gross irregularities in the scrutiny process that makes a mockery of the scrutiny process, it was learnt.

By refusing to allow him access to authenticated 23 PTI bank statements received on instructions of SBP, he alleged the committee failed to conduct impartial scrutiny as per law and TORs.

