Lawyer among three shot dead

KASUR: Three people, including a lawyer, were shot dead near Salamatpura. Advocate Iqbal Gujjar, his nephew Kashif and driver Asad were traveling in a car when their opponents Imran, Nasrullah, Shakeel, Ashfaq and their two accomplices opened indiscriminate fire on their vehicle, leaving Iqbal Gujjar, Kashif and Asad dead on the spot. Reportedly, Iqbal Gujjar and Imran had been in a tussle. B-Division police have registered a case against six accused. Lawyers of District Bar Association (DBA) observed a complete strike against the incident.