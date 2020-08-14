Saudi Arabia centre of our religious beliefs: Chaudhrys

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League (PML) President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujaat Hussain and Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi have said that Saudi Arabia is not only our brotherly country but also the centre of our religious beliefs.

Saudi Arabia has always supported Pakistan in every difficult time, Foreign Office should have exercised maximum care in Pak-Saudi relations, the PML-Q leaders said in a joint statement on Thursday. The PML-Q leaders said that everything was not for making public every time. “Keeping in view our relations with Saudi Arabia why it has not been discussed quietly by going there, what sort of diplomacy is that you start raising a noise while sitting at home,” they added. They questioned the need for such a statement after which explanations had to be given. “If we pinpoint mistakes for correction, this is considered opposition and enmity, this is not a right attitude,” they said, referring to their relations with the government.

They said that millions of Pakistanis were earning their livelihoods there. Insha Allah, every patriot will foil the attempt to spoil Pak-Saudi relations. Nobody has the right to harm relations with Islamic brotherly countries. This has made Pakistan a laughing stock in the world,” they added.