COVID-19 continues to claim lives in twin cities

Rawalpindi : Coronavirus illness, COVID-19 outbreak despite losing intensity to a significant level is continuing to claim lives here in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi as in last 24 hours, the illness has claimed another life here in the federal capital taking death toll from Islamabad Capital Territory to 173 however no death due to the illness was reported from Rawalpindi district in last two days.

The virus, however, has so far claimed as many as 278 lives in Rawalpindi district from where a total of 5933 confirmed cases have so far been reported. In contrast to it, the total number of cases so far reported from ICT is 15323 of which 173 have died of the disease making case fatality rate in ICT much lower as compared to the district.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Thursday has revealed that the case fatality rate of COVID-19 in the federal capital stands at 1.129 per cent at present while for Rawalpindi district, the case fatality rate of the disease is 4.685 per cent.

In last 24 hours, only one new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed positive from Rawalpindi district that has a population of over five million while on Thursday, there were only 25 confirmed patients of the disease undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in the entire district and it hints that the district is getting clear of the illness.

However, for a certain analysis about COVID-19 spread, we have to wait for another few weeks and after Muharram, we would be able to reach to a certain conclusion, said Chief Executive Officer (Health) Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’ on Thursday.

At present, as many as 39 confirmed patients of the illness are in home isolation in the district while another 180 suspects have been under home quarantine, he said.

From ICT, however, another 27 patients have been tested positive for the disease in last 24 hours taking active cases of the disease in the federal capital to 2130 while in Rawalpindi, there were only 64 active cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.