WCLA to restore British-era DC Office in Sargodha

LAHORE:The Punjab government has assigned Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) to restore the British era DC Office in Sargodha. Officials said district administration Sargodha and Senior Member Board of Revenue had asked the Walled City of Lahore Authority for the restoration of this building.

Following the finalisation of agreement, WCLA Director General Kamran Lashari along with the Director Conservation Najam-us-Saqib and DC Sargodha visited the site while the DG also had a meeting with the commissioner and deputy commissioner Sargodha in this regard.

The officials said the total cost of Rs129.4 million would be incurred on the project and it would be completed in 18 months time while the work would start in September 2020. The British period original elements of the building, including arches, verandas and doors will be restored to the original shape.

Walled City of Lahore Authority DG Kamran Lashari said, "It is important to save the heritage buildings of our country. It is the hard work and efforts of Walled City Authority team that we are restoring places outside Lahore as well. I am honoured that district administration Sargodha invited us to carry out this task."