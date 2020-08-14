Imran says govt will not abandon Karachi in its hour of need

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday reiterated that the government will not abandon the people of Karachi in their hour of need. The premier’s words came during his meeting with Law Minister Farogh Naseem and Sindh Governor Imran Ismail held to review the situation in Sindh, especially Karachi, after the torrential rains. "We are fully aware of the hardships being faced by the people of Karachi and we will not abandon them during the crisis," the prime minister asserted. Following the meeting, Governor Ismail said that the premier "praised NDMA, FWO & Pak Army who did a splendid job in a short time [conducting post-rain cleanup operations]". He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was also briefed regarding the prevailing power supply issues of the city. Last month, the PTI-led federal government had said it would not abandon the people of Karachi at a time when the city is grappling with the dual challenges of coronavirus and the aftermath of the recent heavy rains. Prime Minister Imran Khan had also directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to present a detailed report about the situation of nullahs in Karachi.