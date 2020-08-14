Three more dead

A speedy Mazda truck hit two rickshaws and subsequently struck a passer-by near the Punjab Bus Stand in Sohrab Goth, killing two people on the spot and injuring another.

The bodies were taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH). One deceased was identified as 36-year-old Ghulam Mustafa, son of Gul Baig, while the other was yet to be identified. The injured was identified as 55-year-old Ghulam Mustafa, son of Kalu Khan.

Police said the truck driver, who had been arrested, was an employee of the health department and the truck was carrying vaccines. Police have registered a case against the driver, namely Saeed Khan.

Separately, 45-year-old Ayaz died when a vehicle hit his motorcycle in Orangi Town. According to the Pakistan Bazaar police, the body was taken to ASH. Police said the deceased was resident of the same locality and a case had been registered against the unknown driver.