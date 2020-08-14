Cycling events postponed

LAHORE: Syed Azhar Ali Shah, President Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF), has said that under Swiss health rules regarding Covid-19 the UCI has decided to cancel all events scheduled from September 20 to 27 which included UCI World Road Cycling Championship and Congress.

Shah further said that PCF was fully prepared for participation in the Championship and the Congress. He also said that UCI has planned to hold virtual congress meeting and in this regard UCI technical staff will shortly contact PCF regarding its activities as sports resume in Pakistan.