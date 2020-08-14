Colonial FIR

Pakistanis are celebrating the country's 74th Independence Anniversary today. One is forced to ponder if we are actually an independent nation. Many of the laws and our constitution were introduced by our former British rulers. These laws came about not due to the kindness of the British but as a way of keeping the natives in control.

One of the relics of the past is the FIR (First Information Report). Does the United Kingdom use the FIR? How long will it take to be a truly free country? Are our present rulers, who have a feudal mindset, really going to give us freedom from outdated laws?

Syed Hussein El-Edroos

Islamabad