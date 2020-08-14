Serving nation in all spheres of life

One of the most respected Research and Development (R&D) organisations of Pakistan for its unmatched contributions in the country’s security and also the torch-bearer in ensuring sustainable development of the country in all spheres of life, this is how one can introduce Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC).

In the recent COVID-19 epidemic faced by the country, living up to expectations, PAEC started supplying the first line of defence in the form of sanitizers and disinfectants to healthcare facilities immediately after the first few cases were reported in Pakistan. By now PAEC has successfully provided hand sanitizers and disinfectants in the volume of tonnes. Besides, real-time PCR testing machine has also been installed at PAEC General Hospital in Islamabad whereas all PAEC-run hospitals are providing diagnostic and treatment facilities for the Covid-19 suspected general public.

At PAEC’s request, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) also provided Pakistan with COVID-19 testing equipment worth more than 100,000 euros. The equipment included two sets of Real Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) machines, Biohazard Safety Level (BSL) level-3 cabinets, testing kits and related paraphernalia to set up complete Corona testing laboratories. On this, Chairman PAEC, Muhammad Naeem (HI, SI) sent a letter of gratitude to DG IAEA, Rafael Mariano Grossi for his special support to Pakistan.

PAEC has 18 cancer hospitals in all provinces and major cities of the country while the construction of 19th hospital has commenced in Gilgit. These hospitals are helping the government in catering to the healthcare needs of Corona-affected patients in the country besides providing diagnostic and therapeutic facilities to Cancer patients. These hospitals continued to treat cancer patients even in the days of pandemic and were the last to temporarily suspend Out Patient Departments (OPDs) and admissions of patients whereas even tertiary care hospitals suspended these facilities in the very beginning. PAEC hospitals provide diagnostic and therapeutic facilities to patients at subsidized rates by dint of support from Patient Welfare Society (PWS) of the hospitals and Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM).

Nuclear Medicine, Oncology & Radiotherapy Institute (NORI) in Islamabad whereas KIRAN in Karachi and INMOL in Lahore, are among the flagship cancer hospitals being run by PAEC. Role of these 18 hospitals in the health sector is commendable as over one million cancer patients get diagnostic and treatment facilities at these hospitals every year.

In the sphere of international cooperation and promotion of the culture of sharing and learning from fellow scientists’ research, PAEC started conducting annual meeting of researchers and scientists in Pakistan. A brainchild of the Noble Laureate of Pakistani origin, Dr Abdul Salam was adopted by the successive chairmen of PAEC including Dr.Ishfaq Ahmad, Mr. Parvez Butt, Mr. Anwar Ali, Dr Ansar Parvez and now Muhammad Naeem. ‘International Nathiagali Summer College (INSC) on Physics and Contemporary Needs’ has been organized every year since 1976, mostly at the scenic hill resort of Nathiagali and for the last few years at National Centre for Physics (NCP) in Islamabad. So far 7 Nobel Laureates and 41000 scientists, out of which 1000 were foreigners, from 72 countries have participated in the annual spring of scientists in Pakistan to exchange valuable knowledge with their local colleagues and science students. On the instructions of Chairman PAEC, his year, INSC was organized through webinars due to travel restrictions of COVID-19.

Owing its credit to the untiring efforts of PAEC scientists, technicians and researchers, Pakistan is now proudly an Associate Member of European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) and scientists from the country are actively participating in various research activities at CERN and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). Pakistan is also among the highest recipients of IAEA’s technical support. Moreover, Pakistan is among the founding members of Synchrotron-Light for Experimental Science and Applications in the Middle East (SESAME) in Jordan. Contributions of R&D institutes are commendable, working under PAEC that included PINSTECH, PIEAS, CHASCENT, KINPOE, NIBGE, and NIAB.

In the use of nuclear energy for generating electricity, PAEC is operating 5 nuclear power plants including KANUPP in Karachi, and C-1, C-2, C-3 and C-4 in Chashma Mianwali. These plants are collectively producing about 1400 MW of electricity while K-2 and K-3 Nuclear Power Plants near Karachi are expected to connect to the national grid next year, further adding 2200 MW of electricity to the national grid. While fifth nuclear power plant in Chashma named C-5 is also in the pipeline. According to Chairman PAEC Muhammad Naeem (HI, SI), PAEC is making steady progress to meet the target set by the government of producing 8800 MW of cost-effective and environment-friendly nuclear energy by 2030 for the county.

Chashma Nuclear Power Plant Unit-2 made the new national record in Pakistan's history by running for a year continuously, becoming the second electricity generation plant of the country to achieve this milestone. Previously, Chashma Nuclear Power Plant Unit-4, held the record of running for continuous 365 days, on July 1. The record of efficient and safe operations of Chashma-2 along with earlier record of Chashma-4 be spoke of the acumen and hard work of PAEC's teams of technicians, scientists and engineers. Currently Chashma Power Plants (C-1 to C-4) are producing electricity at an average tariff of Rs. 11.16/kWh, while operating at above 95% of Capacity Factor.

Karachi Nuclear Power Project (KANUPP) has been aiming to fulfil its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) obligation for over four decades. KANUPP is Pakistan's first nuclear power plant which got inaugurated on November 28, 1972.

At KANUPP the shared values have helped create a thriving community. As good will gesture, poor communities of the surrounding areas including Safar Goth, Soomar Goth, and Abdul Rahman Goth are regularly provided with dry ration bags for their sustenance. A total of 172 area residents have been inducted in special pay scale 1 to 5 as per their qualification and experience.

The work of PAEC Foundation and especially Hunargah (Industrial Homes) is worth mentioning as it is doing remarkable job in promoting and polishing the talent of skilled and semi-skilled workforce living in the vicinity of KANUPP and other power plants in the country. Foundation School (junior to middle) has been providing education and uniforms free of cost to the students of surrounding areas including Grexi, Bhudhni Goth and Musharraf Colony. A total number of 222 students are currently on the school rolls of PAEC Foundation.

For provision of standard health facilities to the poor neighbouring communities, visit of mobile health units/dispensaries arranged by KANUPP management is a regular feature. This has eased them off the burden related to health and well-being of themselves as well as their near and dear ones. So far, the radius of service area receiving free medical dispensary services has been expanded to 17 villages/goths.

The greatest contribution of KANUPP in terms of community service and CSR is, perhaps, the supply of potable water to the residents of localities in immediate vicinity, which is otherwise nowhere to be found. There was neither any pipeline to supply this basic commodity nor was the groundwater fit for consumption in performing household chores and drinking purpose. KANUPP has been doing a great service to the locals by supplying potable water through tankers at their doorstep for decades. Currently, a tanker of 1000 gallons of potable water is sent to nearby villages including Arab Goth, Safar Goth and others, on weekly basis.

PAEC has taken the lead in utilizing nuclear technology to improve productivity of agriculture sector through the introduction of new crop varieties, pest control technologies, plant nutrition, water management, animal health and productivity and food decontamination and preservation. Four PAEC agriculture research centers have been established in the three provinces of Pakistan having major share of the cultivatable land in the country. Nuclear Institute of Agriculture (NIA) in Tando Jam, Sindh, (1962), was the first such institute. Nuclear Institute for Agriculture and Biology (NIAB), Faisalabad, Punjab (1972), Nuclear Institute for Food and Agriculture (NIFA), Peshawar, KPK (1982) and National Institute for Biotechnology & Genetic Engineering (NIBGE), Faisalabad, Punjab (1994) were established in a span of about 32 years and have contributed more than Rs.1200 billion in the economy of Pakistan through the development of new crop varieties

So far, these centers have developed and evolved a total of one hundred and fifteen (115) varieties of different crops. In the area of utilization of marginal lands, technology is developed for the utilization of salt affected lands and providing this technology as well as plant material not only to the local farmers but also at international level. Goat rearing on biomass produced on these marginal lands is also contributing in the socioeconomic uplift of small holder farmers.

These centers also have a fair share in human resource development through training courses, workshops and internships. On average, 40 different courses are arranged every year for hands-on-training of latest techniques and technologies in various fields of agriculture research. These courses equally benefit researchers, students and academia from various research organizations and universities. NIAB and NIBGE in Faisalabad are also affiliated with Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences (PIEAS) – the top-ranking university of the country, for award of MPhil and PhD degrees in Biology and Biotechnology.

—The writer is former sub-editor of an English daily of Islamabad and a PR practitioner. He can be reached at [email protected]