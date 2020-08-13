Scores of villages remain cut off from Dadu

SUKKUR: Over 100 villages of the Johi riverine area remain flooded and disconnected from Johi and Dadu since the last five days. Scores of villages in the riverine belt of Johi were flooded after a breach in the flood protection dykes of the Nai Gujj dam on Saturday following flash floods from Kirthar Hills. Despite the passage of this period, the irrigation department has failed to plug the breach and the flood water continues to flow. Meanwhile, hundreds of villagers of Bahlil Shah, Sawaro, Shafi Muhammed Lund, Sheer Muhammed Lund, Ranjho Babar, Yar Muhammed Lund, Fatah Brohi, Bahawl Babar remained stranded in their villages. In a related development, the Pakistan Navy, Pak Army, Dadu district administration and volunteer organisations continued their relief and rescue operations including providing food and medical supplies and removal of villagers to safer locations. Most of the villagers refused to abandon their houses and cattle heads from the flood-hit areas. They earnestly demanded fodder for their cattle.