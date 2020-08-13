Punjab govt provides buses to special education institutions

Rawalpindi: Despite severe economic pressure, the Punjab government has not slashed the budget for special education and provided mini buses to three special education institutions in the district to facilitate the students.

These views were expressed by CEO Education Rawalpindi Iftikhar Hassan Butt while addressing a ceremony held at Government Blind Girls School Shamsabad for handing over three buses to special education institutions.

DO Special Education Dr. Fauzia Khurshid, Principal Ghazala Rohi, principals and teachers of special children’s educational institutions also participated in the ceremony. Buses are being provided to Government Blind Girls School, Shamsabad, Government Special Education Center Kotli Satyan and Taxila.

Iftikhar Hassan Butt said that a total of 1,500 special children were studying in the district and 17 buses were allotted for them. "After the new buses, more students will be admitted to these educational institutions as it is difficult for parents of special children to provide pick and drop service," he said.

Hassan Butt handed over bus keys and papers to the heads of special educational institutions. Dr. Fauzia Khurshid, DO Special Education, said that the highly qualified teachers were affiliated with the Department of Special Education, adding many of whom were special ones themselves and they worked hard and pay attention to the educational and co-curricular activities of special children.

"Transport is a major challenge for parents of special children, and the government is focusing on providing the best travel facilities for the education of special children," she added.