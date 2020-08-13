Senate’s body on Interior takes up different issues in its today’s meeting

ISLAMABAD: The Senate’s Committee on Interior is holding its meeting today (Thursday) with heavy agenda. The committee in its meeting today with the chair of its Chairman Senator Abdul Rehman Malik will take up the reconsideration of "The Islamabad Prevention of Beggary Bill, 2020" introduced by Senator Mian Muhammad Ateeq Shaikh.

The committee will also discuss reconsideration of "The Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill, 2020" introduced by Senator Mian Muhammad Ateeq Shaikh in the House on 27th July, 2020.

Consideration of the matter for ratification of the nomination of Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmad, belonging to the opposition benches, in place of Senator Kauda Babar as member of the Board of Governors of the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) referred by Chairman Senate of Pakistan on 30 July, 2020 will also be taken up.