Coronavirus toll 2,177 after three deaths in Punjab

LAHORE: The death of three more COVID-19 patients raised death toll to 2,177 in Punjab while the confirmed cases of novel coronavirus reached 94,715 with the addition of 129 new infections in the province, according to a report issued by the Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department on Wednesday.

Out of a total of 94,715 infections in the province, 91,935 citizens contracted the virus through local transmission while the remaining 2,780 COVID19 infections were confirmed among members of Tableeghi Jamaat, Zaireen returning from Iran and prisoners.

The spokesperson for the Corona Monitoring Room at the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department said 5,798 tests had been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 794,558 in the province. After 2,177 fatalities and recovery of a total of 86,341 patients, 6,197 active cases are still present, who are either isolated at homes or are under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.