Hot weather

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with hot and humid conditions was recorded in the City here Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that weak monsoon currents were penetrating upper parts of the country with westerly wave also present there. Wednesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Noorpurthal, Nokkundi and Dalbandin where mercury reached 43°C while in Lahore, it was 38.4°C and minimum was 29.4°C.