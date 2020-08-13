Wine shops’ timings notified

The Sindh Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Department has issued a notification extending the timings of wine shops in the province.

The notification, titled “Extension in the timings of business of wine shops under SOPs”, says the order came from the excise director general of Sindh for the directors of Hyderabad, Sukkur and other regions of the province.

It further reads, “I am directed to state that the competent authority has decided to observe the closing timing of the wine shops upto 8pm on the prescribed days as ordered by the Home Department. Government of Sindh, through am order bearing dated August 10, 2020, for the operation of shops and shopping malls in the province.

“The wine shops will operate strictly in observance of standard operating procedures already approved and circulated vide a letter dated May 21, 2020. You are therefore advised to report any operation of wine shops in violation of referred standard operating procedures for taking legal action against the delinquent licensees.”