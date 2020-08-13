close
Thu Aug 13, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
August 13, 2020

Wine shops’ timings notified

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
August 13, 2020

The Sindh Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Department has issued a notification extending the timings of wine shops in the province.

The notification, titled “Extension in the timings of business of wine shops under SOPs”, says the order came from the excise director general of Sindh for the directors of Hyderabad, Sukkur and other regions of the province.

It further reads, “I am directed to state that the competent authority has decided to observe the closing timing of the wine shops upto 8pm on the prescribed days as ordered by the Home Department. Government of Sindh, through am order bearing dated August 10, 2020, for the operation of shops and shopping malls in the province.

“The wine shops will operate strictly in observance of standard operating procedures already approved and circulated vide a letter dated May 21, 2020. You are therefore advised to report any operation of wine shops in violation of referred standard operating procedures for taking legal action against the delinquent licensees.”

Latest News

More From Karachi