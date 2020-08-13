Women’s T20 International cricket action resumes

DUBAI: Women’s T20 International cricket returns on Wednesday for the first time since the final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, as Austria hosts Germany in the first of five T20 Internationals.

Germany, known as the Golden Eagles and ranked 27th in the ICC Women’s T20I Rankings, will be looking to gain points as they face 50th placed Austria in the battle to move up the rankings.

The Golden Eagles last played a T20I against Oman in February as part of a 4-0 series clean sweep. Austria will be playing for the first time since their quadrangular series a year ago which included France, Jersey and Norway.