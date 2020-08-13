Istanbul in uproar

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISTANBUL: Cell phone footage of restoration workers drilling down the stone wall of Istanbul’s 14’th-century Galata Tower created a political firestorm on Wednesday and forced the culture ministry into a hasty retreat. The iconic 67-metre structure overlooking the Golden Horn is a massive draw for tourists and an enduring symbol of Istanbul. It was the ancient city’s tallest structure when completed by the Genoese in 1348.