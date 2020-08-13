Release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman demanded

PESHAWAR: The journalist community members on Wednesday sought the release of the Jang Media Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman as they continued the protest against his arrest.

The protesters were holding banners and placards inscribed with various slogans.

They gathered at the offices of the Daily Jang, The News and Geo TV after arranging a walk at the Khyber Super Market.

Daily Jang Resident Editor Arshad Aziz Malik, Shakeel Farman Ali, Farmanullah Jan, Shah Zaman, Qaisar Khan, Gulzar Khan, Imdad Ali Qazalbash and others spoke on the occasion.

The protesting media workers condemned the tactics being employed against the free media.

They said Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman had been behind bars since March 12 on false charges and demanded his release.

The speakers were critical of the government for targeting the Jang Group and Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman to punish them for promoting independent journalism.

The protesters said the arrest of Mir Shakil-ur Rahman was illegal, unconstitutional.

The speakers said Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman had been under detention for five months in a 34-year-old property case despite the fact that there was nothing wrong in the deal.

They said NAB had failed to move against those who had committed massive corruption. The speakers asked the chief justice of the Supreme Court of Pakistan to take notice of the case as Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman represented the largest media group of the country.