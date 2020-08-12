PPP expresses solidarity with minorities

(National Day of Minorities)

By our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: PPP senior leader and Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator Abdul Rehman Malik said that National Day of Minorities reminds the efforts of Pakistan People’s Party in unifying the nation.

He urged the nation to live with unity for happy, peaceful and progressive Pakistan beyond all differences. “August 11 reflects the vision of father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who on this day in 1947 laid down the foundations of a modern, tolerant and progressive Pakistan in his historic speech, adding that Quaid had a dream of Pakistan where everyone will have rights regardless of creed, caste and gender,” he said while addressing a ceremony at his residence in Islamabad on Tuesday wherein a huge number of PPP leaders, workers and representatives of religious minorities all across the country participated.

Among the participants Sardar Saleem Haider, former federal minister, City President Shahzada Iftikhar, Nargis Faiz Mail, Sibat-e-Haider Bukhari, Pastor Jibran Masih Gill, Syed Qamar Abbas Shah and other prominent personalities were present.

While addressing the ceremony, Rehman Malik said that August 11 is observed as National Minority Day to reaffirm solidarity with the minorities which was declared by the PPP government in 2009.

On this occasion, a one minute silence was observed to pay a rich homage to assassinated PPP leader from minority Shahbaz Bhatti. Sardar Saleem Haider, Sibt-e-Haider Bukhari, Shahzada Iftikhar, representatives from minorities and workers of PPP also addressed the ceremony.