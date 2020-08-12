Scattered rains likely in upper parts of country

LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather with scattered rain was witnessed in Lahore here Tuesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that monsoon currents are penetrating upper parts while westerly wave is also affecting upper parts of the country. They predicted that hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain, wind-thundershowers are expected in Islamabad, upper Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Tuesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Nokkundi and Dalbandin where mercury reached 44°C while in Lahore, it was 35.2°C and minimum was 24.8°C.