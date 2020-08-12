close
Wed Aug 12, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
August 12, 2020

Scattered rains likely in upper parts of country

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 12, 2020

LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather with scattered rain was witnessed in Lahore here Tuesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that monsoon currents are penetrating upper parts while westerly wave is also affecting upper parts of the country. They predicted that hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain, wind-thundershowers are expected in Islamabad, upper Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Tuesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Nokkundi and Dalbandin where mercury reached 44°C while in Lahore, it was 35.2°C and minimum was 24.8°C.

Latest News

More From Pakistan