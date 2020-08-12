Raja advises Sarfraz to quit Test cricket

LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja believes wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfraz Ahmed should retire from Tests and focus on white ball cricket.

“In my book I am clear once you have been captain and remained on a pedestal then it is very difficult to come down and be on the bench,” Raja, who is also a well-known commentator, said on his Youtube channel.

“I would advise Sarfraz to think about it and retire from Test cricket and just focus on white ball cricket, a format in which he is very good and known for his aggression,” he added.

Raja, who featured in 57 Tests, said a former captain and senior player of Sarfraz’’s stature carrying drinks, although not rare in cricket, is frowned upon in Pakistan.

“There is nothing wrong with that because even James Anderson carried drinks when he didn’t play in the second Test against West Indies. But in our cricket culture these things are not looked upon nicely if they involve a former captain,” Raja said.