Wed Aug 12, 2020
Social contract

Newspost

 
August 12, 2020

The rains that have played havoc around the country have shown us the basic issue this country faces: no one has ever taken care to invest in any infrastructure for the people.

For all their tall claims, the rulers (de facto and de jure) of the country have failed the people miserably. The only solution is for the people to demand a new social contract.

Bina Khan

Lahore

