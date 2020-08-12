tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The rains that have played havoc around the country have shown us the basic issue this country faces: no one has ever taken care to invest in any infrastructure for the people.
For all their tall claims, the rulers (de facto and de jure) of the country have failed the people miserably. The only solution is for the people to demand a new social contract.
Bina Khan
Lahore