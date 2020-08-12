Every year on August 11 we celebrate National Minorities Day to honour the services and sacrifices rendered by our religious minorities for the country. Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was the first who recognized the rights of non-Muslims as equal to any other Muslim citizen in Pakistan. On August 11, 1947 in his landmark speech, Quaid gave a vision for Pakistan.

In his words: "You are free to go to your temples; you are free to go to your mosques or to any other place of worship in this state of Pakistan". Which tells us the real meaning of Pakistan but unfortunately now minority communities are not treated this way. However, we love our country and are ready to render any sacrifices for it.

Anthony Sahotra

Larkana