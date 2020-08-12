close
Wed Aug 12, 2020
AFP
August 12, 2020

Hong Kongers rush to buy pro-democracy newspaper

World

AFP
August 12, 2020

HONG KONG: Hong Kongers rushed to buy pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily on Tuesday in a show of support for its owner, who was arrested a day earlier as police rounded up critics of China.

A crackdown on dissent in Hong Kong has gathered pace since China imposed a sweeping security law in June, with opposition politicians disqualified and activists arrested for social media posts. The moves have provoked outrage in the West and fear for millions who last year took to the streets to protest communist China’s tightening grip on the semi-autonomous city.

