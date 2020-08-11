PNCA plans I-Day painting contest

Islamabad:The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has announced a painting competition based on the theme ‘Hum Sab Ka Pakistan’ in connection with the country's 74th Independence Day.

According to organisers, the contest is meant to provide an opportunity to art enthusiastic groups and teenagers to pay tribute to motherland with the spirit of celebrating our freedom and national identity especially in such critical times.

Participants can be in groups with age limit of 12-16 years, while the top three shortlisted paintings will be displayed on the council's official Facebook page on Aug 14. The high-resolution scanned images can also be sent on [email protected] for entry in the competition. The last date for the purpose is August 12.