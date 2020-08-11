Helpline records increase in domestic violence

LAHORE:Punjab Women’s helpline 1043 received more complaints of domestic violence between April and June this year as compared to what they did in the first quarter of the year. While reporting of domestic violence increased from 503 in the first quarter of the year to 700 in the second quarter, the 1043 helpline received only 58 complaints of criminal offences during the lockdown as compared to 105 in the first three months of 2020. Complaints regarding inheritance and property issues saw a 50 percent decline during the lockdown.