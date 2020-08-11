Murder accused shot dead in court

LAHORE:A man was shot dead by opponents on the premises of the sessions court on Monday. The police said the accused, Muhammad Nawaz, was an accused in a murder case registered at the Sahdara police station. He had arrived at the court for interim bail when his opponent opened fire at him. He died on the spot and his body was shifted to morgue for autopsy while the killers fled. CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed reached the court and inspected the crime scene. He was accompanied by the SP City Operation and DSP Islampura. The CCPO directed the SP to complete an inquiry into the incident and sent him a report as soon as possible.

electrocuted: A 30-year-old transgender was electrocuted in Gulberg on Monday. The victim has been identified as Maya. The victim reportedly touched an electric pole near Seven UP Factory. Maya received a shock and fell down. The victim was shifted to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced Maya as brought dead. The body was shifted to morgue.

Body found: Body of an unidentified 45-year-old man was recovered from a washroom of a mall in Bhatta Chowk here on Sunday night. A passerby spotted the body and informed police. A police team reached the spot and removed the body to morgue.

arrested: Police issued a report on its performance in July here on Monday. According to the report, 278 accused of 116 gangs were arrested and Rs 2 crore and 3 lakh were recovered from them and handed over to the actual heirs. During a grand operation against illegal weapons, Lahore police arrested 700 criminals and recovered 23 rifles, 9 Kalashnikovs, 28 guns, 634 revolvers and pistols as well as thousands of bullets from their possession. More than 8kg heroin, 361kg of charas, more than 2kg opium, 959grm ICE and 13,840 litres of liquor were recovered from 875 accused. Moreover, an amount of rupees more than 14 lac and 14 thousand was recovered from 689 accused during a crackdown against gambling. Lahore police also arrested 186 criminals during its action against brothels in the city. Moreover, 379 proclaimed offenders of A&B categories in cases of theft, cheque dishonour and other crimes were arrested along with 329 court absconders. Around 1,296 criminals were arrested for violation of Wheelie, Kite Flying, Aerial Firing, Begging, Price Control, Rental, Foreigner and Loudspeaker Acts.

Search: On the fourth day of continuous search, an operation to recover the body of a teenage boy reportedly drowned in the canal on August 6, was abandoned on Monday.

The decision was taken after seeking consensus of victim Syed Meesam’s family. Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 had received an emergency call of drowning of a youth in a canal on August 6. The rescuers launched the operation which continued for four days. The operation was monitored by Divisional Emergency officer Muhammad Azam and DEO Lahore Shahid Waheed. The rescuers searched seven kilometre area from Doctors Hospital. A boat and upto 25 rescuers participated in the operation.

robbers: Sattokatla police on Monday arrested two robbers. The alleged robbers have been identified as Boota and his accomplice Shakeel. Police also recovered a motorbike, eight mobile phones, valuables and weapons from their custody. They confessed to committing crime in different parts of the city and in district Pakpattan.